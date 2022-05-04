Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+53.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.03M (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOSL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.