Papa John's Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:47 PM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $540.38M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PZZA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.