Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) gave a sneak peek at a new all-electric luxury GT sports car planned for 2024. The company set a lofty goal to have the longest range of any production EV.

The Project Ronin concept is described as a long-range, four-passenger grand tourer with plenty of luggage room.

"The aim is to achieve the world’s longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance," noted CEO Henrik Fisker. "Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities," he added.

Fisker (FSR) sees the new model as a signal of the brand’s return to its luxury design roots after planning the first two electric vehicle models for the mass-market.

It is set up as long-term catalyst for Fisker (FSR) with a full reveal of the new model not planned until August of 2023 with more details on anticipated price, performance, and range.

Fisker (FSR) is due to report earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.