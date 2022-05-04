Insight Enterprises Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:47 PM ETInsight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (+22.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.41B (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NSIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.