Republic Services Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+11.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RSG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.