Potbelly Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETPotbelly Corporation (PBPB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (+30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.7M (+25.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBPB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.