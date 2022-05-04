LendingTree Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:48 PM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $283.65M (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TREE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.