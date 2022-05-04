Avalara Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvalara, Inc. (AVLR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.07M (+29.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVLR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.