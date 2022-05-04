Zillow Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.39B (+177.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, Z has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward.