FuboTV Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.53 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $242.66M (+102.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FUBO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.