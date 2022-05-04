WW International Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (-86.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $298.6M (-10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.