Coinbase sees price cut at Mizuho amid crypto winter knocking in early

May 04, 2022 1:53 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments

Coinbase Releases Third-Quarter Financial Results

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

  • Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) price target was lowered at Mizuho to $135 from $150 maintaining its neutral rating.
  • The rating firm says that analyzing COIN's April and May volumes shows 25-30% potential downside to Q2 consensus revenue expectations.
  • The company is scheduled to report earnings on May 10 after market close; analysts' consensus estimates for revenue stand at $1.48B (-18.05% Y/Y) while EPS is seen at $0.86 (-71.9% Y/Y).
  • The company's average trading volumes have averaged $2.3B so far in Q2, ~30% lower from Q1 levels.
  • Mizuho believes that among the downside risks is that the crypto-winter is started in which the crypto market cap shrinks and volatility declines, and pricing compression.
  • However, it adds some upside risks like bitcoin price appreciation, crypto asset market volatility, and success of new revenue sources such as institutional transaction revenue and subscription and services.
  • Of the 25 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 12 have assigned a Strong Buy rating and 7 assigned a Buy rating; SA Author's average rating also stands at Buy.
  • In the 6-months trading, the stock has lost 64.7% while one month trading saw erosion of 35.7%; stock is trading near its 52-week low levels.
  • SA Contributor Cryptonomics recently analyzed, "Why Coinbase could double thanks to NFTs alone." while Bitfreedom Research wrote, "Coinbase: Dot-Com Bubble 2.0?, Buy The Rise From Ashes"
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.