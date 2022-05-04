Coinbase sees price cut at Mizuho amid crypto winter knocking in early
May 04, 2022 1:53 PM ET
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) price target was lowered at Mizuho to $135 from $150 maintaining its neutral rating.
- The rating firm says that analyzing COIN's April and May volumes shows 25-30% potential downside to Q2 consensus revenue expectations.
- The company is scheduled to report earnings on May 10 after market close; analysts' consensus estimates for revenue stand at $1.48B (-18.05% Y/Y) while EPS is seen at $0.86 (-71.9% Y/Y).
- The company's average trading volumes have averaged $2.3B so far in Q2, ~30% lower from Q1 levels.
- Mizuho believes that among the downside risks is that the crypto-winter is started in which the crypto market cap shrinks and volatility declines, and pricing compression.
- However, it adds some upside risks like bitcoin price appreciation, crypto asset market volatility, and success of new revenue sources such as institutional transaction revenue and subscription and services.
- Of the 25 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 12 have assigned a Strong Buy rating and 7 assigned a Buy rating; SA Author's average rating also stands at Buy.
- In the 6-months trading, the stock has lost 64.7% while one month trading saw erosion of 35.7%; stock is trading near its 52-week low levels.
