Myriad Genetics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:53 PM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.09M (-9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MYGN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.