Beacon Roofing Supply Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (-8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BECN has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.