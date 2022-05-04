Teradata Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.86M (-0.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.