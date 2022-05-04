Unum Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.79 (-24% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.02B (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Wolf Report said UNM remains a Buy, but it might be time for profit rotation, in a recent bullish analysis.