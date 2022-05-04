Dropbox Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $559.09M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DBX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.