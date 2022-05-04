Luminar Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.28M (+55.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LAZR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.