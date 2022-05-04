Clean Energy Fuels Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.61M (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLNE has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.