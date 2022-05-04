B&G Foods Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.39 (-25% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $512.02M (+1.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • SA contributor Individual Trader recently wrote with Hold rating, "B&G Foods: Plenty Of Risk Remains In High Dividend Play".
