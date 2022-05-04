Consolidated Edison Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ED has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.