WESCO Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:59 PM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- WESCO (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.24 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.62B (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.