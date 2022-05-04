GoPro Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $217M (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPRO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.