The Federal Reserve boosts its key policy rate by 50 basis points, its first half a percentage point increase in 22 years, as the central bank ratchets up the cost of borrowing to get inflation under control.

Even though the central bank acknowledges highly uncertain implications from the invasion of Ukraine on the U.S. economy, the Fed is focusing on inflation risks.

That brings the federal funds target rate range to 0.75%-1.00% from the previous range of 0.25%-0.50%. Recall that in March, the Federal Open Market Committee (OTCPK:FOMC) increased the rate by 25 basis points as it began to remove the extraordinary monetary policy accommodation it implemented soon after the pandemic hit in March 2020. In addition, it will start reducing its holdings of Treasury securities, agency debt, and agency mortgage-backed securities on June 1.

"This is likely not the last time we see a larger rate hike, as the Fed is playing catch-up to rein in inflation," said Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride. "Expect similar moves in the months ahead."

For sure, the Fed is putting most of its focus on inflation as it considers the labor market strong enough to withstand higher interest rates. "The invasion and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are likely to weigh on economic activity. In addition, COVID-related lockdowns in China are likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions," the Fed's statement said.

Note that all of the FOMC members voted for the 50bps rate increase, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell. As usual, the policymakers are ready to adjust their policy stance if risks emerge that could hinder progress in reaching their goals of full employment and price stability.

In Wednesday midafternoon trading, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dips 4 basis points to 2.96%. In equities, the three major U.S. stock averages stay relatively stable. The S&P 500 +0.2%, the Nasdaq -0.1%, and the Dow +0.4%. Expect more action when Powell answers questions at his 2:30 PM press conference.

Balance sheet roadmap: Starting June 1, the principal payments from securities held in the Fed's System Open Market account will be reinvested to the extent that they exceed monthly caps.

For Treasury securities, the cap will initially be set at $30B per month and after three months will increase to $60B per month.

For agency debt and agency MBS, the cap will initially be set at $17.5B per month and after three months will increase to $35B per month.

Over time, the committee plans to keep securities holdings in amounts needed to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively in its ample reserves regime.

"To ensure a smooth transition, the committee intends to slow and then stop the decline in the size of the balance sheet when reserve balances are somewhat above the level it judges to be consistent with ample reserves," the FOMC said.

Coming up at 2:30 PM: Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference. To prepare, read Fed Watch: How will Powell's presser tilt?