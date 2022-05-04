Monster Beverage Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.61 and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.43B (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MNST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Sa contributor InvestOhTrader recently wrote with Hold rating, "Monster Beverage: Brewing A Correction At Today's Price".