Northern Oil & Gas Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+103.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $339.66M (+115.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NOG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.