Tivity Health Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETTivity Health, Inc. (TVTY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.21M (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TVTY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.