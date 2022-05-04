Appian Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.19M (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APPN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.