National Fuel Gas Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $652.28M (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.