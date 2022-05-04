Apple Hospitality Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETApple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $0.04 and the consensus revenue estimate is $255.43M (+60.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APLE has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Cash Builder Opportunities recently wrote with Hold rating, "Apple Hospitality REIT: An Interesting Play As Monthly Dividend Reinstated".