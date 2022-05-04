Donnelley Financial Solutions Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:05 PM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $219.87M (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DFIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.