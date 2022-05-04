Pembina Pipeline Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.85B (-9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PBA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.