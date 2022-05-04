Resolute Forest Products Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:05 PM ETResolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $980M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RFP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.