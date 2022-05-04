HubSpot Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+51.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $383.05M (+36.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.