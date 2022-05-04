Berry Global Group Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:06 PM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.7B (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BERY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.