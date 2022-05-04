MasTec Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-110.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.