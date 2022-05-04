Healthcare Trust of America Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETHealthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO estimate is $0.09 and the consensus revenue estimate is $198.36M (+3.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, HTA has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
  • Read SA contributor Asif Suria's take on HTA's merger with Healthcare Realty Trust in a recent analysis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.