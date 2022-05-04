Healthcare Trust of America Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETHealthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $0.09 and the consensus revenue estimate is $198.36M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HTA has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
