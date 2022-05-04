Atlas Air Worldwide Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:09 PM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.63 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAWW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.