Hercules Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.09M (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HTGC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.