Velodyne Lidar Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.1M (-42.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VLDR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.