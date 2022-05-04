DermTech falls as price target lowered to $20 at Cowen

May 04, 2022 2:12 PM ETDMTKBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Cowen analyst Max Masucci lowered the firm's price target on DermTech (DMTK -11.4%) to $20 from $33 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst said the company delivered a solid beat on billable volumes in Q1 which is a positive sign that productivity in its expanded commercial organization is rising.
  • Since the start of 2022, DermTech shares fell around 52% and over a period of one year shares were down around 78.7%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Strong Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant System says Strong Sell.
