Kratos Defense & Security Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.02 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $197.21M (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Stocks Telegraph said KTOS is an attractive investment option due to high earnings growth in a recent bullish analysis.