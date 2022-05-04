Universal Display Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETUniversal Display Corporation (OLED)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.81M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OLED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.