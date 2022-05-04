Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) +7.2% in Wednesday's trading following a Reuters report that activist investment firm Kimmeridge Energy Management said it has built a stake in the company and launched talks with management about changes to boost its value.

Kimmeridge declined to describe the recommendations it has made to Chesapeake (CHK), but said it has amassed ~2M shares, which would equal a 1.6% stake and make it a top-15 shareholder in the company.

Chesapeake (CHK) shares have doubled in value since the company emerged from bankruptcy in February 2021, but Kimmeridge Managing Partner Mark Viviano told Reuters the company's "lack of strategic clarity" has caused it to underperform its peers.

"Allowing their differentiated low-cost gas inventory to be diluted by disparate oil assets sends mixed signals around the company's capital priorities," Viviano reportedly said.

Chesapeake (CHK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results today after the market closes.