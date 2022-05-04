FanDuel-parent Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) shares are soaring after reporting a strong first quarter update on Wednesday.

For the first quarter, revenue grew 6% while the company’s FanDuel sportsbook continued to expand across North America and gain market share, with average monthly players growing 15% from the prior year. Overall, revenue grew 45% from 2021 on the back of that growth.

“In the US we had another exciting quarter as FanDuel continued to deliver unparalleled scale, with the US accounting for over half of all stakes for the Flutter Group in Q1,” CEO Peter Jackson said.

The massive jump in revenue from FanDuel made up for a 3% decline in ex-US revenue, driven by major pullbacks in UK and Ireland revenue. The growth from this segment may also be abetted quite soon by expanded legalization for sports betting across US jurisdictions.

Shares rose over 7% in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

