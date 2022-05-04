Fidus Investment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.07M (-13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDUS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.