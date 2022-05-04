Guardant Health Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.10 (-124.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $95.71M (+21.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • SA contributor BioSci Capital Partners said GH is trading at a bargain to its estimated value in a recent bullish analysis.
