Walker & Dunlop Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:16 PM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.72M (+39.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.