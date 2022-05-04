Corsair Gaming Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-63.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.6M (-26.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CRSR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.