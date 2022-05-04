Evergy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:18 PM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (-11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVRG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.